Boasting size! Carmen Villalobos teaches that there!

Taking selfies is very dangerous

Understanding that famous mania for taking a picture and saying good morning or good night is a habit that does not make much sense, which escapes us. Not even if it is Carmen Villalobos who does it … and with a model of her style!

He has not come up with a better way to tell her followers that she has them in mind from the moment she gets up until she lies down, that she remembers them and takes the opportunity to greet. And to use a look nothing casual and immortalize a selfie like Carmen while boasts how well she has behaved nature with her, would not serve greetings in robe homespun or that the effect sought no would it be the same

And the case is that Carmen does not need any of this, because another cannot be said, but from here we know life by heart. And how good the necklines are and what they see, too.

So what is this senseless mania?

Some say that it is for maintaining contact with those who somehow feed her, others for the pleasure of seeing herself in the photos and verifying that she likes the same thing live than on paper and there are those who are smarter and do not think, just look and thank the actress do it this way. And with those clothes. And with what you see.

Although the truth is that the old Catalina Santana looks so natural and great that anyone would say that everything is measured to the millimeter, to what it covers and what it stops covering!

And all this just for a greeting, for a wish for a good weekend. When the holidays arrive we do not even want to think about what clothes you are going to choose to send us a kiss, what uncertainty!