Nothing lasted! Pamela Anderson has a problem and she doesn’t realize it!

Beat your own record again

If you ever doubt the ephemeral pink section just go to Pamela Anderson. The ‘beach watcher’ marriages last the same as candy at the door of a school, nothing! If the rumor is confirmed, this would be the fifth divorce of the actress. Neither one nor two has had to be five husbands to realize that marriage is not for her, sometimes the experience is of little use!

They met thirty years ago and at the end of last month they decided to formalize their marriage, Jon Peters was able to get hold of the woman with whom half Hollywood dreams, and that she with 74 years exceeded her almost in 20 in age.

How can it be that only 12 days after saying ‘yes’ now what is worth the ‘no’? Rush mount or decision?

They met at the Playboy Mansion 30 years ago, they secretly married just two weeks ago and now they separate with a public statement included 12 days later … have we missed something or are they the ones who are really lost?

Because we say of Pamela and her five previous husbands but Jon does not fall short, the blonde would become the fifth woman who shared marriage with him, the thing goes from five to five at least in the life of this pair of two …

The thing is that Pamela overcomes the evils of love with other loves. Just seven months before getting married to Peters, she had broken up with French footballer Adil Rami, according to her for double life and living as ‘the other’ without wanting to be, namely …

She is single again and she looks again at every neighbor’s son. Prepare yourself because the next noviete may be the least thought.