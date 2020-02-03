A shirt, a belt and nothing else! Belinda was seen like this in public!

All eyes focused on her

Belinda has no excuse for saying that ‘I can’t get up today’ even for being the name of the musical that she is currently starring in. Sol was hanging on the door and Belinda was crazy with happiness, it is not surprising that she went out with only a shirt and a belt!

Often it gives more timely and how good it feels to wear a king-size shirt as a mini dress ! at least for some and the singer can afford to be considered one of them … but it was not a forgetfulness?

She opens as a theater actress and there is nothing better than occupying covers and being gossiped in the previous days, or did someone think that the actress’s look is most innocent? With Belinda, things don’t work that way …

True, the face of a good girl does not combine with her physique at all, does it?

Impressive, that’s how she looks, relaxed and confident in herself. And just with a shirt rolled up at the elbows and a belt, Belinda doesn’t need to go shopping!

Those who came to see the show on two wheels did not expect that Belinda would appear in this way and would be done with all eyes stealing the leading role to the very pilots!

And it is not for less for someone who is also dedicated to being a model in their spare time. Physical care, long legs, booties and sunglasses to go unnoticed … did you really believe that anonymity was possible by wearing only that shirt?

We only need to know if in the Mecano musical he will dare to wear something else. Or the same after the success of today’s outfit decides to repeat it but just in case.