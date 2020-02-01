There was nothing smaller? Alexa Dellanos dares with everything!

It’s wonderful.

Alexa Dellanos does not stop having fun with various outfits, because she knows that everything is sensational. The influencer is a fan of small clothing sizes, but not of her body since the size is what she is looking for. Something very short was what she decided to use in her latest Instagram post. In hours, thousands of likes appeared, more than 60 thousand.

It was a lilac dress that Little Dellanos boasted in front of the camera, completely adjusted, by the way. The curves became owners of the place, must be the most dangerous in the networks.

Although naturalness is not something that Alexa can wear, you have to defend every cosmetic surgery of your body, because it makes you look shocking in a good way. Many friends and followers interacted with the publication.

Comments can be highlighted as: « Perfection in a single photo !! », « The most beautiful on the planet » and « Perfection, I missed your beautiful face ». It is used to cause a lot of movement among its faithful when it uploads some content, which usually has a dose of dynamite included.

Myrka Dellanos supports Alexa Dellanos

Many rumors have come to light about the disagreement of Myrka Dellanos (Mother) with the lifestyle that her daughter is leading. However, after the last controversy that starred with Alicia Machado, has come out in defense of Alexa.

The comment that supported Alexa Dellanos was: « I’m so proud of you Alexa. The way you answered all those questions in Awake America was amazing. You have such a noble spirit. People who are mean to you will have to answer God why she loves you and always sees for you. I love you and may God bless you always ». Good news for the influencer that drives away any supposed break in the relationship with her mother. The Delano’s go together against the world.