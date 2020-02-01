She does not learn! Yuliett Torres cut her shorts too much!

It shows when you see it in profile

There are some who do not learn the lesson many times the same song is repeated and Yuliett Torres is one of them. The Mexican suffers from the beauty with the outfit that looks daily, that’s why she tunes clothes and converts them to her style, although sometimes she goes with the scissors …

With the fact that fitness has given her the figure, she has always dreamed of, the right to show off what she wants and how she wants has been done, will she have forgotten that she had closed some of her social networks for that reason or challenges again to censorship?

It is noted that Yuliett does not contemplate this type of problem – or if she does not care recently – because she has returned to the streets, she cannot deny it.

Admittedly, the lower part of her back is the area where she concentrates most of the exercise and the most developed one, so … why not look here as she prefers?

Cut out jeans, make shorts ‘made in Yuliett ‘ and plant them to take a picture. In profile and in a company , did anyone realize that it does not appear alone in the photo?

Neither buckle the mini pants or give a bit more length to the legs, none of this falls into the athlete’s way of dressing, and to tell the truth, we have become so accustomed to seeing it that the strange thing would be not to do it this way!

The problem, although she does not want to believe it, is the uncontrolled investment in jeans that become shorts and the sizes she chooses when buying them. Perhaps you can afford to use them and throw them away to buy again.

It is clear that Yuliett does not learn, nor does she want to.