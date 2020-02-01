Hannah Stocking busts the Instagram counter with videos like this

A very suggestive photo

Personalities continue to appear more strongly on social networks and it is time to talk about one that does not stop adding likes to its accountant. Hannah Stocking has a great body, beauty, and charisma, it gathers everything necessary for the followers to continue appearing with the content they publish. The last has been a video that gave much to talk about.

The genius that paralyzed an important part of her audience was due to a video on the beach. Hannah is wearing a swimsuit that, as expected, highlights her attributes.

He started the video dancing, until there everything normal, but when she turns around, she reads a sign stuck in her rear that says: ” Stop looking at my butt and start being aware of the environment. “

In turn, she accompanied the publication with the following message very much in her style: « You are great and everything … but how is your carbon footprint? ». For those who do not know, it refers to the number of greenhouse gases that each person emits.

With this kind of publications, she has managed to win over the public, since she not only desperately searches for likes, but also tries to contribute her grain of sand in favor of the environment. It is known as the green influencer and the reason is clear.

Hannah Stocking makes a difference between influencers

Hannah Stocking was the first content creator to be recognized with the Pioneer Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Award. The teaching she transmits to her fans is continuous. In addition, she starred in an educational series that had a fantastic reception in the middle. 17.5 million followers on Instagram and 7 million subscribers on YouTube are evidence that she is doing things right. What another genius will amaze your faithful and large audience?