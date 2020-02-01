EA will release 14 titles before April 2021

Electronic Arts published its finances for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020 (Last quarter of the 2019 calendar year) and in addition to disclosing their numbers, the executive staff offered small details about what the company plans for the new fiscal year (April 1 from 2020 to March 31, 2021), a busy year, as they plan to publish about 14 titles according to EA operations director Blake Jorgensen :

“Looking towards fiscal year […] 2021, we anticipate that live services will be the main engine of growth, followed by the launch of new content in a wide range of genres. We will be releasing four sports titles, including new games in our successful FIFA and Madden franchises, another four titles that are based on the breadth of our Intellectual Property; and we will publish four titles of smaller developers worldwide. We also hope to launch two new titles for mobile devices. We expect growth to accelerate in the fiscal year 2022 as we take advantage of the growing next-generation console installation base with the launch of a new Battlefield. This adds to the releases of FIFA 22 and Madden 22, plus new and ongoing live services, and other titles. ”

Preparing for the new consoles

For his part, the CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson, has reported that Electronic Arts is also in an arduous process of adaptation to receive the next-generation consoles :

“We are eager to offer more amazing games of our best franchises, new IPs and new independent partner titles in the fiscal year 2021 and beyond. […] New consoles are coming, and we will be ready to lead with some of our best titles. ”

We invite you to be attentive to the new titles that EA plans to launch, as some that were suspected of being discarded: the new Battlefield will arrive in the fiscal year 2022 and EA has just launched a new Need for Speed. There are rumors that EA is working on a new Star Wars game, set in the High Republic era, and it is said that Respawn Entertainment founder Vince Zampella is brewing a series of new projects at DICE LA. Do not miss any details!