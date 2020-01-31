Farming Simulator 19 Free on the Epic Store

Epic Games continues with its free games policy, where they will be giving away games every week, and this week is the turn of Farming Simulator 19, the definitive agricultural simulation game. We bet that more than one is curious to try it, and know-how fun this game is that it even had its own professional league.

With Farming Simulator 19, you can get into the skin of a farmer and grow your virtual farm in beautiful European and American landscapes.

You will have at your disposal all kinds of machinery to carry out the tasks that a modern farm demands. You can drive more than 300 authentic vehicles of brands such as John Deere, Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz-Fahr, among others.

This version of the game features a renewed graphic section and comes with more activities to do than ever: take care of animals, plant crops, and many more tasks.

The game will be available from now until February 6, when it will be Carcassonne’s turn, an adaptation of the popular board game of the same name.

Are you good at managing a farm? Do not miss the opportunity to find out.