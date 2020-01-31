Fanatic! Sol Pérez put on the River Plate t-shirt and few more clothes!

It cost her very little to adapt it to her style

It is not necessary to ask Sol Pérez if her thing with the River Plate has the same strength as her relationship with Guido Mazzoni, it is not a plan to make him choose, lest we take a snap and be single again. What is clear is that Argentina is fond of the River! And nothing is cut in publishing it.

Even if they live in it and have a hard time accepting it, Boca fans have to forgive him, Solci does not know how to keep secrets, much less when it comes to her football team and her country.

The same seeing how she has decided to wear the River garment and seeing that in addition to football looks body, the thing changes.

Will the power of football and the shirt or the already known physique of Sol be a greater claim?

Bets are accepted although you can easily assume the result …

The case is that she wears the shirt of the River but not with her usual length but collected above the navel so that it is clear that she is a follower of the team but with her own rules of style and a minimum white short that combines with the color of the shirt, and nothing more!

Sol needs very little to notice its nature, and when it is not noticeable, or when the garments do not meet the minimum, she is already in charge of finding the way to do so. A knot above the abs or roll up the shirt until you find the right length, is not a most sibylline form?

The River must be delighted to have Sol Pérez among its ranks. No one is better than her to defend her country and wear a shirt with pride. Although she turned her a little and although she also took the opportunity to propagate her own… she is like that!