Crisis! Antonella Roccuzzo does not speak. But in Barcelona this is told!

Antonella Roccuzzo saw closely the tremendous win that Barça endorsed the modest Leganés in Copa del Rey. A match in which she shone, as always, her husband, Leo Messi, author of two goals. Incidentally, it serves to give some credit to the new coach, Quique Setién, who has not just set, neither in the stands nor in the locker room. For this reason, the Argentine star is seriously considering leaving the club and changing the air at the end of the season, taking advantage of a clause he has in his current contract, which expires in 2021. Something that they do not want to talk about today, but the rumors that place him outside the club of his life are gaining more and more strength.

And it is not for less, because, although nobody dares to say anything, the relationship between the culé directive and the current winner of the Golden Ball and the ‘The Best’ is completely broken. And the last conversation to approach positions and file roughness was anything but positive. That is to say, the possibility that the ’10’ leaves Barcelona is not a chimera, much less, and is becoming increasingly a perfectly feasible option.

‘Anto’ wants to stay in Spain, and continue living in the city that has given them everything, and where their three children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro have been born and raised. But Leo’s anger is tremendous unless they begin to obey his orders, he will not sign anything. For now, he asks for an astronomical salary, of about 45 ‘kilos’ clean per year, and, above all, a winning sports project, with a ‘top’ coach and the return of his close friend, Neymar Junior. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, meanwhile, is still killing himself for having him in his ranks from summer.