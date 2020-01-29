Tiny dress! Shannon de Lima puts it on and it explodes!

Everything comes out

Shannon de Lima again raised the temperature on social networks. Something that is not news, and to which we are completely accustomed because the Venezuelan has become an expert in this type of thing. She loves to show off her body, curves and be on everyone’s lips. For that reason, she does everything possible and more so that she can continue talking about her. And without a doubt, she is getting the expected results, because there is no day when she does not occupy the covers and is not the center of attention. It is not surprising, then, that far from cutting the streak, try to do everything possible to prolong it.

And with snapshots like this, it is evident because she is one of the fashionable women on the entire planet. Because she left everyone surprised with her latest model, which consisted of a Texan-like dress, very tight to the body, which highlighted her figure and curves. To begin, she wore a neckline of important size, which left very little to the imagination and much insight. And it ended in a really small skirt, which completely exposed her legs, in addition to enhancing a good tail.

Everything, while staring at the camera, with lips painted a very sensual red color. There is no doubt that the current James Rodríguez couple is breaking everything, and exceeding their own records. And let’s keep it that way for much longer

“My God, I think I just fell in love”, “I don’t believe how there are people who still dare to debate if she is the most beautiful woman on the planet”, “This is the reason why James wakes up being the most man happy, “There is no other like it “and” It is incomparable “were the most repeated comments.