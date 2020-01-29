First rumors of Resident Evil 8: First person camera, Chris Redfield will reappear, new enemies and more

It seems that the first details/rumors about Resident Evil 8 are already here. Residence of Evil has leaked these first details and Nibel has recognized them, stating that this matches what he has been hearing.

How trustworthy is this? Hoping for Virtual Reality support. — Wollan (@Wollan) January 28, 2020

It is necessary to consider that hardly minimum information is handled, which we do not know with certainty if it will be true or not, nor if it will be so in the final delivery. Since the game is in development, Capcom can change some things.

According to these rumors, this game will not be titled Resident Evil 8; Capcom will use another title for this game. However, it will be a continuation of Resident Evil 7 and will retain the camera’s point of view in the first person.

According to the leak, Ethan of Resident Evil 7 will still be present, and Chris Redfield will also return in some way. The game will have zombies and there will be some new types of enemies. One of them is a wolf-like creature/werewolf. In addition, there will be a new type of harassing the enemy.

The game would have a town and a castle. In addition, there may be snowy and mountain areas/levels.

You can find the video that contains this information below. We remind you again that the truthfulness of this information has not been proven. After all, Capcom has not officially announced any details.