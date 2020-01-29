Black Mesa is almost ready to leave Early Access with the arrival of its version 1.0

Black Mesa has been in development for so long that it can be forgiven that more than one is forgotten that it has not yet come out. Originally released as a Half-Life 2 mod in 2012, it has been available as an independent game on Steam Early Access since 2015, and it seems that 2020 is the year where it will leave this stage, and it will become a game in its full version and finished. With the Xen Chapters almost finished, the full game will soon receive the 1.0 mark and will be published.

Crowbar Collective has revealed some of the changes that this version will bring, which you can try in public beta before it leaves Early Access. It is in artificial intelligence that the greatest effort has been put into place, and thanks to that the soldiers will apparently be more competent, using suppression fire, making flanking maneuvers and taking advantage of their weapons more effectively.

Since AI is better, the Crowbar Collective has also adjusted some areas to make better use of the most skilled enemies and to improve the pace of the game in general. Some older areas have also undergone a makeover to match the visual quality of the extremely beautiful Xen.

What follows next?

After the launch, the team will be analyzing the response from the users, and will finally release version 1.5. “Jokingly, we call this Black Mesa: Definitive Edition, but don’t worry, there won’t be any relaunch or paid content, ” they say. “After version 1.0, we will take a few months to analyze the game, identify points to improve, and polish art on Earth and Xen. We would also like to improve the workshop and organize team and community events to learn how to use the Source engine as well as possible. ”

After so much time in development, we can’t wait to get our hands on the full package, but if you’re one of those who don’t like to wait, including the expected Xen Chapters.