Little size for so much size! Jailyne Ojeda lets you see everything like that

Go shopping and choose the smallest again

You can boast of having achieved some scandal figures on social networks based on shopping and choosing small sizes, Jailyne Ojeda’s ability to wear tiny clothes is worthy of study.

All its merit is reduced to a physicist of saying enough and going outside and at any meeting, they invite her to teach that she can live to look like a palm-based on sports. Or without doing it and letting the tight ones lie a little in favor of the curves, and in this, the dummy is an expert.

She says she wants to thank her followers for having achieved something she would never have believed until someone put her on notice, that her nature was not like that of the rest and shortly she could live on it. And so it is.

And so as not to lose the habit and that yours continue to enjoy the lower part of your back, the special measures dummy lets you see all its greatness in profile, as does the Argentine Sol Pérez and how good results it gives.

Is it us or is Jailyne’s size not the one I should wear? Can our model move freely after leaving us with our mouths open when contemplating its greatness?

It seems that yes and no problem …

Some may think that the breakage of the pants at the knee is due to the fact that taking small sizes of jeans to put them in bodies that are too large has that disadvantage, that they break. Or it may be just fashion and the celebrity take advantage of it.

The fact is that Jailyne has become a character worthy of competition for those who until now dominated the panorama of the curves.

Reasons for weight have, and custom of wearing small sizes, too.