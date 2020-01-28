It exceeded? Jude Law is played with a thriller … click or hit?

The actor begins the promotion of the film

It has been so long since Jude Law started in the cinema and rubbing shoulders with those in Hollywood that the image of a good, blond and clear-eyed boy we had has been lost over time. Jude Law has stopped caring … is it because of the characters he plays? Demands of the script and the role of a film based on fear?

With the excuse of the premiere of his new movie ‘The rhythm section’ the actor dropped down in New York where he supported with his presence the first pass of the film that will be available to the public from January 31, Will he have the same suspense actor as the one in the mellow films he used to star in?

The theme of ‘The rhythm section’ promises, why fool. This is a thriller in which Blake Lively, his partner in the film, blinded by revenge, tries to end all those who ended his family’s life in a planned plane crash. An immense Law will give life to a secret agent who will accompany her in her search, although the tape… gives much and more!

The truth is that versatility and its ability to adapt to the most varied roles are more than known. We are still recovering from his interpretation in ‘The Young pope’ when we have just seen him in several scenes playing a former member of the secret services and we cannot say which version we liked the most.

Will he be as chameleonic in his private life as with all the roles he plays?

Jealous of his private life, married in absolute privacy and father of 5 children, so is the actor when he is out of the spotlight, this is his truth and the best decorated.

Although it is worth seeing, even if it is played with the thriller or the habit of the pope is put, all of them succeed.