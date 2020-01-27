Speechless! Elianis Garrido teaches the never seen and really!

The dancer is coming out

Looking back and see how we were a few years ago has its danger, although sometimes the morriña wins the fear. And apparently Elianis Garrido is not afraid and many kilos of longing to teach something never seen before. Or at least, something not known to your audience.

The problem of Throwback Throwback fashion that long ago became the most in social networks is that memes or jokes at the expense of a proliferate like mushrooms, without any control. The dancer doesn’t care if they mess with her physique for years, she takes courage and brings out a thousand-year-old photograph in which she doesn’t even look like her.

Is it really the same Elianis that we know or is it a joke used to?

Well, apparently the dancer says she is when she was like 9 or 10 years old when things were quite different from what she lives today, and not only physically!

Elias says that she was in love with her shirt, with that kind of special headband that looks like glasses without her and her breastplate.

And in case the doubts have ever arisen, she clarifies that her lips are natural, that they are the hallmark of her family and that she has them since her nation, there goes one of the most direct hints she usually let’s go!

It must be recognized that not all the comments on her wall have been the best … From the ‘veiled accusations’ to the cosmetic surgery operations she has undergone to the amount of money that has changed in modifying her face, it shows that some do not take into account what is changed as one gets older.

Andrea Valeri said it a long time ago: “There is no ugly woman but a woman without money”, totally agree.