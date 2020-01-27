Shock! The whole sport cries the death of Kobe Bryant

The Australian Tennis Open with Kyrgios pays its particular tribute

We are still in shock. The death yesterday of Kobe Bryant and that of his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed in which they were traveling with 7 other friends have left us trembling, speechless. The whole world mourns the disappearance of one of the greats who dedicated the 20 years he was active to a single team, Los Angeles Lakers. There are no words to convey all this pain.

From the president of the United States Donald Trump through Barack Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan are some of the names of an eternal list that only grows with the condolences they want to reach Family and friends, the sport has lost one of the greatest.

The death of Kobe has coincided with the Australian Tennis Open, with the moment in which they faced a huge Rafa Nadal against another no less large Kyrgios. And from there the Australian wanted to pay his particular tribute to Kobe going out to the court with the shirt he once wore, the 8 of the Lakers also wore tennis!

But it is among his teammates – and among the opponents – that the pain becomes more immense. From the older brother, Pau Gasol considered Kobe, through Shaquille O’Neal, a partner of several seasons or Michael Jordan, the role model for the late Kobe.

Although without a doubt, it is the message of Lamar Odom that causes the most tears after reading it. Odom shared one of the worst moments of his life with Kobe and his partner’s support was essential to overcome that trance. Terrible his words and more terrible his suffering.

Today the whole world cries to the star of the Lakers. The number 8 of his shirt will look on the body of many others who are not Bryant but who always plan to remind him.