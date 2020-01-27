Bold! Melina Ramírez shuts up … in this seductive way!

In bad weather, Melina’s good face

It is said, heard and commented that Melina Ramírez lasts a little longer the evils of love, that she has in very high esteem … or that she does not lack suitors! Hence perhaps the origin of her gesture of sending silence in the style of an entire girl accustomed to looking at her.

Okay, her with Mateo Carvajal was ‘chronicle of a death foretold’, both heard and both are said to end the finite relationship became reality. The same Melina also commands silence for this, because her life is her and that’s it.

It is heard that the actor Manuel Mendoza is round or that she is the one around him. What difference does it make? That they like each other, that they are possibly together and that their singleness ended.

Shhhhhh! Melina sends silence to those who gossip … the same does not feel like spoiling what has not even begun!

Or you may want to silence the entire world to stop talking about it and focus on others, it will be for celebrities and gossip!

What is true and must be recognized is that Melina has a very special way of giving orders, that her camouflage outfit is perfect and that with and without makeup the former Carvajal looks great.

Are you sure there was no other less attractive way of saying no to words? Or is it about telling Manuel that it is not yet time to bring out her own?

The true message only she knows and what she wants to say and to whom she wants to say it is also her business. The rest depends only on the eyes that look at it. And how they do it though with that Melina has no problem.