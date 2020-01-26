She Rolls It Again! Camila Cabello How Never Before!

Controversy and Camila go hand in hand these last weeks. The Cuban singer was already on everyone’s lips after declaring that if she wins the Grammy together with Shawn Mendes, she would go out in her underwear!

With the Grammy Awards just around the corner, singer Camila Cabello returns to bundle her on social networks. After confirming her performance during the already famous Gala, in which she is nominated and could be awarded, Camila has surprised everyone with her new staging by copying the mythical style that was so popular in the United States.

The nomination for best duet for “Miss” with Shawn Mendes, could be awarded next Sunday at that gala. Prize in which she shares nomination with other great stars of the music scene such as Ariana Grande & Social House or the Jonas Brothers among others. The award that resists the Cuban singer, despite the two nominations that monopolized in the previous edition.

The stir that is mounting around the Cuban singer in recent days returns with more wood to the fire through the latest publication that has hung on Instagram. Post “Marilyn Monroe” with a total change of look, in which you can barely recognize her boasting of platinum blonde. Can this change mean that this year it is your turn to win? Nothing can be assured, but the attention of the entire public is yours.

We will be attentive to the Grammy Awards, in which the singer will perform among other great music stars. We will see if it surprises the public with a staging with another change of look or delights attendees with this new style. And above all the questions: Will Camila Cabello keep her promise to stay in her underwear?