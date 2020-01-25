Tammy Hembrow is unrivaled! Video with surprise and it’s from the fat ones!

A peculiar dance.

Tammy Hembrow is the mother of the most beloved fitness of social networks. When mentioning that she is a mother with more than one child, one immediately thinks of intermediate age, but the Australian is only 25 years old, probably that is why the effort to recover after pregnancy was minimized. The video that we bring to you this time has a surprise of the fat ones since the influencer is seen as never before.

She decided to dance with an open dress on one side, which allowed her to observe the underwear she used to go out to party. More than a million and a half reproductions show that the dance is not bad. The combination of Trinidadian and Australian went very well for her.

The interaction was divided into a group that praised her beauty, another her dance and the rest focused on the dress she was wearing. There was no lack of requests to be encouraged to dance more often.

The publication far exceeded the competition, showing that you do not need the filters or the edition to look like a Goddess of social networks if that really exists.

Tammy Hembrow and the 5 basis points

For a body like Tammy’s, there are 5 points that must be taken into account: establish a plan to increase or decrease weight, make an exercise schedule, eat exactly the necessary proteins, train with little intermediate rest and increase weight lifting. per week From here starts all the change.

For every aspect, there is a development that Tammy Hembrow explains in its network content. There is no better publicity than your body to show mothers in particular, that it is possible to recover 10-point attributes with sufficient effort and discipline. Mothers have the power with the most admired influencer of the moment.