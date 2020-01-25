It is finally revealed! Kendall Jenner’s new boyfriend

Revolution in social networks

The Californian model has revolutionized social networks with a new publication. After the relationship she had been in since 2018 with the NBA player, Ben Simmons, there was no more news of Kendall’s personal situation.

After spending the end of the year with the 23-year-old Australian forward, a Philadelphia 76ers player, all seemed to indicate that a reconciliation between the two had taken place again. But nothing could be further from the truth, although wedding bells had rung several times, it seems that the relationship between the two has finally ended. Life near the NBA is not made for Kendall, who had already been related to other basketball players like Chandler Parsons, in addition to the rumors that appeared when she was seen at a party in Los Angeles with Jordan Clarkson.

Together with singer Fai Khadra and … very close together! This is what she wanted to share in a new post on her Instagram account. Post that has raised all the alarms of fans who already believe that it is more than a friendship. Although for the moment neither of them has wanted to pronounce on the matter despite the fact that the rumors have already become viral and everyone talks about this new couple.

The 27-year-old singer had previously dated actress Camila Morrone and model Devon Windsor, it seems that she has now found a new love in Kendall with which to share day to day.

The first clue was given to go together during the month of October to the wedding of Justin Bieber, thus beginning the rumors of a beautiful relationship. The debate has been served and it remains only to wait for both to make it official.

Expectant before the announcement about whether we will have a new and lovely couple or it is simply a beautiful friendship.