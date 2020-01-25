Hallucinate! Andrea Valdiri coaxed a singer who is married!

It shows that marital status was never a problem

You know, Andrea Valdiri neither has nor knows limits, if life invented her then, why just limit herself to living? To indulge in anything to endanger solid marriages, so Valdiri spends them, a full-fledged naughty who enjoys being so.

Two years ago the ascent to the dancer’s fame began and since then the thing has not stopped. Part of the fault is the eye of Daddy Yankee to discover talent and the other part has the ability to move Andrea, and the two together are no longer going!

The song ‘Hard’ of Puerto Rican sounded and Valdiri was delivered thoroughly, moved, as usual, was recorded on video and in the end, the moment came to the singer who discovered a whole diamond in the rough that would soon stand alone.

‘Love at first sight’ as soon as he saw her is what Daddy felt when he saw her move while his song was playing. And on the part of Valdiri, something more than love has to be because since then neither his checking account nor his fame has stopped growing.

Thanks to her popularity and the income ‘LaValdiri’ as she calls herself, she has founded several dance schools that, as she acknowledges, feed many families. If the singer was already freaked out by his discovery Andrea increases his ego by making him a participant in this success.

We assume that love was because of its way of moving and not because of other things … although with the Colombian and heart issues you never know.

The problem is going to be when Daddy’s wife finds out about this, and that they are given to be one of the most stable marriages in the entire music scene. Or she already knows and she has also fallen into the grip of her movement.