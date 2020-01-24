They criticize Oprah Winfrey for recommending novel about immigrants

The story is very criticized for lacking attachment to reality and with a “white” vision.

Oprah Winfrey has been surrounded by controversy, for recommending a novel that deals with the theme of immigrants in the United States, a story that is criticized for lacking attachment to reality and with a very radical vision of ‘whites’.

Oprah’s list of literary recommendations guarantees success in sales, and the novel in question is titled ‘American Dirty’, which chronicles the life of a Mexican woman who emigrates to the United States fleeing drug violence in her country.

The novel is written by Jeanine Cummins, of Puerto Rican descent, although she defines herself as ‘white’, and has been criticized by other writers of Latin origin since her text does not reflect the reality of Latin America, nor the real problem of immigrants illegal in the United States, a biased view with the criteria of ‘whites’, even uses a Spanish that is not spoken in any country in Latin America, and that seems to have been taken from Google Translate.

Oprah thus recommended on Twitter ‘American Dirty’: “I have read many articles and newspapers and I have seen television news, as well as films about the plight of families seeking a better life, but this story changed the way I see what it means to be a migrant. “