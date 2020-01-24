Kourtney Kardashian “wishes” to be pregnant.

To a fan’s question about whether she was pregnant, this was the answer given by Kourtney.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star, which has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven and Reign, five, with her former partner Scott Disick, has apparently hinted that she would love to add one more child after a fan interrogated her on his body, in a photo.

When the fan commented to ask if Kourtney was expecting a baby, the brunette beauty, who is dating Younes Bendjima, replied: “No, but I want it” along with a pregnancy emoji.

Kourtney recently rekindled his romance with Younes and is giving him “another chance” and hopes that everything goes well this time.

A source said last month: “In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and now he feels the same. They took a long break because Kourtney felt she couldn’t trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can… Younes was not only a great boyfriend, but he was also great with Kourtney’s children. They really like it. It is never easy to be a single mother and go out. And Kourtney knows it. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about that. ”

Kourtney is now enjoying a “no strings” romance with Younes.

A source said about the romance between the 40-year-old television star and her ex-boyfriend: “He is madly in love and would get serious again in an instant, but Kourt is no longer there right now and just wants to keep things informal. She enjoys the attention, plus they still have a lot of friends in common. It will take a very special guy to tie Kourtney in the long term. ”