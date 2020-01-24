Juice WRLD died due to accidental overdose

The rapper died after a Chicago airport convulsed, with toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine.

Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose. Rapper ‘Lucid Dreams’ passed away last month at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport and it has now been revealed that there were toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death, TMZ reports.

The tragic death of Juice WRLD devastated his family, but his family hopes his death can help others fight drug addictions.

They said in a statement: “We love Jarad with all our hearts and we cannot believe that our time with him has been cut short. As he often spoke in his music and with his fans, Jarad struggled with the dependence on prescription drugs. The addiction knows no limits and its impact goes far beyond the person who fights against it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him overcome addiction. We hope that the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles since that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will remain alive. ”

The sources previously claimed that the rapper suffered a seizure after swallowing several Percocet pills when he learned that federal agents were planning to search for the private plane he had taken from Los Angeles to Chicago.

In total, officers found 70 pounds of marijuana, some codeine and three weapons on the plane.

Police sources reported that he was bleeding from his mouth when paramedics arrived on the scene, and although he was still alive when he was taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter