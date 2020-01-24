Hilary Duff says her honeymoon was the “coolest”

The actress and singer married in an intimate ceremony with Matthew Koma and then traveled to a safari to South Africa.

Hilary Duff had the “coolest” honeymoon. The star of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ celebrated her marriage to Matthew Koma, which took place in an intimate ceremony last month, later traveling to South Africa with her love to celebrate her honeymoon.

Speaking to People magazine, Duff said: “It has been so good. It was the best wedding ever. We had lots of fun. We keep saying: ‘That was the best day of our lives!’ We did the coolest things on our honeymoon. We both had never been on a safari and it was what everyone says it is. There are no words. We saw the big five [rhinos, lions, tigers, elephants, buffalo] within the first two days! I felt very lucky. ”

Hilary married her love in an “intimate” ceremony in the back garden of her Los Angeles home, just before Christmas on December 21.

A source said of the nuptials: “The wedding was at home. It was small and discreet. Only family and close friends. The ceremony began at sunset and they married inside the house. When the ceremony ended, the guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was also very involved in the preparation of the wedding. Hilary and Haylie are very close to each other. ”

Hilary’s stylist Jessica Paster also talked about the ceremony.

When writing on Instagram at that time, she shared: “Winter Solstice … a day of love (sic)”

Meanwhile, Hilary’s friend and co-star, Molly Bernard, officiated her wedding.