Kylie Jenner would love to have four children. The star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ already has Stormi, his 23-month-old daughter, with his former partner Travis Scott, but would like to follow in the footsteps of his half-sister Kim Kardashian West, who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months, with her husband Kanye West, and they have a big family.

Speaking in her new YouTube video with Kim, the 22-year-old star said: “I am sure I have four children, I just don’t know when.”

“I don’t have a schedule for this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four children tomorrow or four children in seven years. ”

Kim, 39, assured him that it is possible to have four children and have a successful career as well, but the key is “to be really organized.”

The brunette beauty explained: “Be really organized. I think that is the key to success. It’s hard, it’s a lot of work, but you can do it completely. ”

Kim has admitted that one of the most difficult things about motherhood was to name her children.

She explained: “North took me about a week to name her. Actually, I got it from Jay Leno, who did that as a joke and I thought, ‘No way, I would never name my daughter like that.’ … And then Pharrell (Williams) had all these meanings. They really become the name you call them. ”

“Saint, we couldn’t think of anything, we have books. Kanye found Saint. And then Chicago took me about two weeks. And Psalm, I just called it that. ”