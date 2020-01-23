Jonathan Scott wants to run away so he doesn’t have a luxurious wedding

The reality show star doesn’t think she can get over her brother Drew’s glamorous wedding with Linda Phan in 2018.

Jonathan Scott wants to run away. The 41-year-old reality show star does not believe he can overcome his brother Drew’s glamorous wedding with Linda Phan in 2018, so he decided that he and his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, who has not yet engaged, will flee and marry in abroad.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ he said: “Your wedding was the most beautiful and incredible thing you have ever seen. Maybe I just escaped! ”

“No, I mean, right now we are delighting in the fact that we love each other madly and still discover each other. It is the most incredible relationship that exists, so we are happy with that. I have never experienced this before in my life. ”

Jonathan and Zooey, 30, met while filming ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’, a spin-off of the Carpool Karaoke segment in ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’.

He explained: “We like to joke because we met in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and I was quite relaxed and she was super friendly and a little flirtatious, and she says: ‘What are you talking about … …’ flirtatious'”.

“The producers came back and said I was flirting so much that they had to edit the cut,” Jonathan said.

The star of ‘New Girl’ was made public with her romance with Jonathan only a week after she and her husband Jacob Pechenik, the father of their children, Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two, had separated after four years of marriage.

And the new couple found it funny when fans were surprised to see them together.

Jonathan said earlier: “I don’t think it was expected. You know, what is really fun for me is, yes, you see online and on social networks, the Internet is obsessed and continues to post about us, but the funniest thing is that everyone says: ‘Is she dating who ?! ‘”…