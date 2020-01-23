Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias will become parents again in March

The couple would be waiting for the arrival of a new heir, as a gossip program has been revealed.

It is confirmed that Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias will become parents again next March, and it is suspected that they are officially married.

Lucho Borrego, who works on Telemundo’s ‘Suelta la Sopa’ program, used a source very close to the singer and his wife and could see closely that Anna already has a very bulging belly, and as happened with the twins Nicholas and Lucy, born in 2017, this time will also only announce the birth of the baby.

It is said that the former tennis player does not go out to see the doctor since she is the one who will consult her at home, because she does not want to expose herself to the reflectors, and take her pregnancy in the strictest privacy.