Quentin Tarantino will stop making films for the sake of his family

The future father will write, which will be good for his next fatherhood.

Quentin Tarantino’s decision to stop directing after another movie focuses on his next role as a father.

The future father has often talked about retiring from the cinema after making 10 films, and since Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his ninth, he admits that this part of his career is ending.

In confirming his decision to the ABC News Popcorn website, Tarantino confessed that changing family dynamics made it easy to consider a new direction.

“I feel that this is the time for the third act (of my life) to lean a little more towards the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband,” he says, revealing that he plans to write more. “I would not be grabbing my family and taking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little more homely and become a little more a man of letters. ”

The director’s wife, singer Daniella Pick, is pregnant with the first son of the 56-year-old filmmaker.

Quentin also feels that it is time to depart and let the younger filmmakers shine: “I think I feel that directing is a young men’s game,” he adds. “I feel that the cinema is changing and I am a little part of the old guard.”