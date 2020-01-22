Ozzy Osbourne fights Parkinson’s disease

The rocker was diagnosed in February of last year and has also gone through other health problems.

Ozzy Osbourne is fighting Parkinson’s disease, the star confirmed.

The Black Sabbath rocker talked about his battle against the progressive neurological condition during a joint interview with his wife Sharon on Good Morning America on Tuesday, where he revealed that doctors discovered he was fighting the disease in February last year.

“It’s Parkin’s II, which is a form of Parkinson’s,” Sharon said, “There are many different types of Parkinson’s.” It is not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s … it’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a bad day. ”

Ozzy, 71, said: “This year has been terribly challenging for all of us. I had to undergo neck surgery that screwed all my nerves. The surgery numbed this arm. My legs feel cold, I don’t know if that is Parkinson’s or what … It’s a strange feeling. ”

The rock icon, which spent much of 2019 recovering from surgery after a fall at home and had metal plates removed in its spine to correct a car accident injury on an all-terrain vehicle in 2003, has fought rumors persistent about his health, and at one point, he denied he had Parkinson’s.

Now, Ozzy revealed that he is taking medication for Parkinson’s and taking nerve pills.

In November he returned to the stage, making his collaboration with Post Malone and Travis Scott, Take What You Want, at the American Music Awards.

His album Ordinary Man is released on February 21.