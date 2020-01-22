Joaquin Phoenix went to protest in favor of the pigs after the SAG awards

The actor made a vigil to comfort the pigs at the Los Angeles Farmer slaughterhouse John Cloughtery Packing Co.

Joaquin Phoenix launched a protest for animal rights minutes after winning a Screen Actors Guild award Sunday night.

The actor interrupted his celebrations to attend a vigil for pigs at the Los Angeles Farmer slaughterhouse John Clougherty Packing Co., still dressed in his tuxedo.

According to a fellow Los Angeles Animal Save activist, the Joker star comforted the pigs when they arrived at the Los Angeles slaughterhouse.

He told vlogger Jane Velez-Mitchell: “Most people don’t really know about torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry. I’ve seen it as it is, so I have to be here. ”

“We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it as it really is. We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, in the lids of meat containers, in restaurants and it’s a lie. I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do so. Those of us who have seen it as it really is, have an obligation to expose it. ”

The actor’s activism inspired the organizers of the Golden Globes to serve vegan food at the awards ceremony earlier this month.

Pal and his vegan partner Moby revealed that Joaquin and his actress wife, Rooney Mara, were largely behind the vegan menu decision.

“Joaquin and Rooney Mara organized that,” Moby told Page Six. “In the vegan mafia, Joaquin and I have known each other for decades, and I don’t know if I am even allowed to say this, but I know he was one of the people who helped organize this. I don’t know if it was predominantly him or with other people, but he had mentioned me a while ago that he was working on it. ”