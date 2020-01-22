Danna Paola is trolled for revealing that she lives alone

The actress commented on how difficult it was for her to move to Spain alone while recording ‘Elite’.

Danna Paola continues to be a trend in the networks, this time for revealing details of how difficult it is to live alone, she was teased and criticized.

The actress commented on how difficult it was for her to move to Spain alone while recording the Netflix series ‘Èlite’, among the problems she faced was as she said not knowing how to use the washing machine. This was enough to begin receiving many comments that made fun of her, especially responded to a Twitter user.

The user’s comment said: “God gives his toughest warriors, much encouragement for Danna Paola. As they say out there, if I fall for bullshit, I get up because of a joke ”.

The artist did not remain silent and replied: “Oh yes, I went to therapy for a long time … but it was not all, I had to learn carpentry, plumbing, electricity and especially locksmithing because I lost 4 times my keys … Listen to this living very hard is very difficult ”.