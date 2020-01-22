Alicia Villarreal wants her daughter Melanie to interpret her in bioseries

The singer has already received some proposals to take her life to the small screen.

Singer Alicia Villarreal reveals that she has received some proposals for the realization of a boiserie.

“I have received two proposals, but they have not been attached to Alicia Villarreal; and I, as a good northern woman, I want her to be the net, I don’t want things to be invented, ”said the interpreter.

The singer also pointed out that if a project of this type was completed, she would like it to be her daughter Melanie who interpreted it: “I would like her to be my daughter. She is studying drama and the whole thing; She is preparing for this race, ”she says.