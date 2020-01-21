Prince Harry leaves the United Kingdom and flies to Canada

The prince travels to meet his wife Meghan Markle and his son Archie after a “difficult” stay in their home country.

According to reports from the British press, Prince Harry left the United Kingdom for Canada, to meet his wife, former actress Meghan Markle.

It is understood that Prince Harry has traveled this Monday night to meet his wife Meghan Markle and his son Archie, The Telegraph reported.

On Sunday, the prince spoke about his sadness for being forced to renounce his royal duties in an agreement with Queen Elizabeth and the Windsors, which will force him and his wife Meghan to abandon their active official roles and seek an independent future of The Royal Family.

“Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations without public funds. Unfortunately, that was not possible, ”said the prince, the sixth in the line of the throne.

On Monday, Harry attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London, organized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which is one of his last official acts as a member of the royal family.