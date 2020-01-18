Wedding At The Door? A Former Kourtney Kardashian Dares To Comment On His Singleness Who Will It Be?

Although the famous businesswoman has not confirmed any formal relationship, it is not ruled out that she can get married this year.

The life of the Kardashian family is synonymous with extravagance, controversy, waste and endless labels that generate a lot of cloth to cut in public opinion, and Kourtney does not escape it.

The eldest of the Kardashian, although she has been the one who has had a calmer life compared to the rest of her sisters, is no less true that on rare occasions she has also been involved in compromising situations.

These days, Kourtney has become news again after knowing the position of her former partner, Scott Disick, regarding the marital status of the Californian celebrity.

Scott, who has a strong relationship with Sofia Richie, apparently holds certain considerations towards who his girlfriend was in the past, as some opinions about Kourtney’s life have transcended to the media.

It turns out that the former Kardashian would be delaying the time to marry her current partner until the famous businesswoman fails to find her true love.

“Scott won’t propose to Sofia until Kourtney has married first. He feels it would be much easier if she got married earlier. He doesn’t want to hurt her feelings, and although she knows it may seem a little crazy, it’s what she wants. do “, were the statements of a close friend of Scott about the particular situation.

But you never know if the wedding of the socialite would be just around the corner because judging by its great attributes and its physical beauty, it would not be surprising if Kourtney achieved a conquest soon.