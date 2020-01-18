Uncomfortable Moment! Shakira “Accommodates Them” And Is Captured Infraganti By A Third Party. What Does Piqué Say?

The paparazzi do not give truce to the Colombian singer.

Proof of this is unpublished photographs that are touring the world of the internet, in which Shakira, is enjoying a splendid sunny day being captured just at the least opportune moment.

It turns out that the singer of “If you go”, did not realize that someone else was spying on her from a compromising angle and took the time to “accommodate them”, and was registered.

In addition, Shakira wore a tiny animal print bikini that highlighted her attributes in a splendid way and her rearguard was also exposed while lying on her back lying in the sun.

The postcards that were shared by an unofficial account, caused great uproar among her fans who do not lose sight of the steps of the brand new wife of Gerard Piqué.

What is clear is that Shakira, still being the mother of two children, keeps intact the curves that made her known, when in the 90s the artist wiggled her hips to the rhythm of Arab dances, while conquering the heart of hundreds of fans