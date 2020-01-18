This Was The Separation Of María Celeste Arrarás And Myrka Dellanos

For years the celebrities have starred in more than one lawsuit

María Celeste Arrarás and Myrka Dellanos had an abrupt separation in 2002 after the first resigned from Univisión to go to work in Telemundo with the Al Rojo Vivo program. It is said that during that time they were not searched or talked, despite the time they had spent together.

It was in the 90s that they worked together for eight years, and although in front of the camera had a good dynamic, the truth is that during the time they were together in First Impact, they had more than one difference that at the time intrigued To the spectators.

It is said that María Celeste never liked working with Dellanos and that her partner had been the main cause of her departure. Even more, than once they both ended up in the office of the president of the chain because of the different fights they had on the set.

When Arrarás decided to leave Univisión, Myrka was in charge of making her farewell, everything seemed to be going well, however when they left the program they did not talk for long. In 2014 María Celeste confirmed the program A new day that she would return to work with her without problems, there should only be a large contract involved.