This Is Shakira’s Diet And Exercise Routine For Presentation In The Super Bowl

Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will make history on February 2 when they perform at Super Bowl halftime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States.

Both are preparing in the best way for this show. The Colombian has put herself in the hands of her personal trainer Anna Kaiser, who has revealed the exercise and feeding routine so that the singer shows her best on the same day of her 43rd birthday.

In a recent interview for E! News, the fitness professional, who has been working with Shakira for nine years, revealed that the Colombian routine includes six days of training, resting on Sunday, and includes being away from her cell phone during the early hours of the day.

Moreover, Shakira stays away from her mobile phone until after spending time for herself, she loved ones and exercising. This way you avoid distractions and focus on your training.

“Toning, working with bands, HITT sessions or circuit-based classes where we do all this depending on what you have this day,” Kaiser explained.

The diet is also one of the aspects that are taking care of so that the sport is giving positive results. No dairy and sugar for Shakira, whose diet is now based on balanced dishes with lots of vegetables and fish.

“Shakira starts the day with coffee and has a salad with some kind of fish for lunch. She always bets on real ingredients, she doesn’t like to take supplements. He wants very good raw materials, fresh food, and no shortcuts, ”said the coach.