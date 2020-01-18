The Transformation Of Will Smith’s Beautiful Daughter Into Photos

Willow has been known for being a rebel, just like her brother

Will Smith is the proud father of two rebellious sons, one of them is the beautiful 19-year-old Willow Smith, who has developed in the entertainment world just like his famous parents.

With the passage of time, the young woman has managed to share the stage with her brother Jaden, in addition to doing several projects next to her mother. And there is no doubt that he inherited the genes of her parents because he became a beautiful lady. Here are some pictures.

He has always been very close to his brother.

Thanks to his parents, he has learned to function in the media.

And he has always shown a great style to wear.

His smile is undoubtedly what has captivated his fans.

Without a doubt, Willow has everything to be a great artist.