The Dim Bikini With Which Irina Baeva Boasts Her Spectacular Figure At Sunset

With a revealing bikini in blue, sunglasses and hat, the actress left exposed all her charms in front of the camera

Irina Baeva surprised her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a sensual photograph in which she exposed her turned figure.

The actress of Russian origin returned to Acapulco to continue with the recordings of the soap opera ‘Single with daughters’, where she shares credits with her partner, Gabriel Soto. Despite the tight work schedules, Baeva took the time to capture her beautiful figure under the last rays of the sun.

Dressed in a tiny blue bikini, sunglasses and a hat, the actress posed elegantly in front of the camera, exposing all her charms.

As expected, he received praise from fans and friends, and in a few hours, he accumulated about 70 thousand red hearts.

Through an interview for ‘Hello’, Irina and Gabriel finally confirmed that they already sleep under the same roof.

” There is still no ring or wedding date as mentioned, but there is a lot of love, respect and desire to be together, ” they explained in the pages of the magazine.