Wrapped In Feathers And Teaching Everything! This Is How Vanessa Hudgens Attended The Premiere Of “Bad Boys”

The former Disney girl dazzled everyone with such an outfit.

Almost 10 years after he achieved worldwide fame for her leading role in High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgens has managed to show that he knows how to perform much more than as a child star.

The former Zac Efron has not only participated in television projects, but has also ventured into film and theater, and maintains a career as a singer.

However, we cannot ignore that what has generated the most rage about her is not her acting skills or as a musical performer.

The American actress made it clear when she appeared on the red carpet of the premiere of the film “Bad Boys for Life.” Everyone was dazzled!

And it is not for less since he attended the event dressed in a completely white dress, with feather details on the neckline, and both the shoulder and the left sleeve.

On the torso, the 31-year-old artist wore a kind of diamond-encrusted girdle, and the skirt was also made up of feathers and semi-transparencies, but what caught the most attention was the large opening to the thigh!

For those who have seen Vanessa Hudgens grow in front of the reflectors, it is incredible to see the evolution that has taken place since its first protagonist as the shy Gabriella Montez. And what grows!