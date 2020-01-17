Very Sexy, Fey Boasts Her Long Legs With Fishnet Stockings

With a photo, the singer pleased her fans and celebrated the day of the composer

Every day a new musical material of Fey is more expected by her fans, but the singer does not forget them, and apparently it has been proposed to be very present this year on her social networks. She celebrated the day of the composer pleasing her followers, who are already more than 800 thousand on Instagram.

The photo that Fey published the sample sitting holding a microphone, wearing a pair of fishnet with which he wears her long legs. The message he wrote next to the image was “It will keep us alive and united forever … 🦋✍🏼Music 🎶”.

That publication of the singer already has more than 50 thousand likes; the albums that Fey released in 2002 and 2009 stood out for presenting many songs of their authorship, which were well accepted by their fans.