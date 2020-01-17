Lena The Plug Poses On Her Back And Seduces Instagram With Her Voluptuous Rear Guard

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
30
Lena The Plug

The porn actress returned to stir among her fans

The famous porn actress Lena The Plug does not stop surprising her more than two million Instagram followers with her daring posts.

This Thursday, the sensual Californian published a black and white photograph in which she appears posing without a bra with her back to the camera to show off her voluptuous rear guard.

The snapshot already exceeds more than 52 thousand red hearts in a few hours and has hundreds of compliments.

“You look wonderful 😍😍”, “The sexiest woman on the planet 🔥🔥” and “Beautiful butt 🍑🍑”, were just some of the compliments.

View this post on Instagram

artsy fartsy @lenazeeangel

A post shared by Lena The Plug (@lenatheplug) on

Prior to this image, Lena wore her attributes with a tiny pink swimsuit that barely covers the most indispensable of her anatomy.

(Swipe to see the photos)

