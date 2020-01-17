How Much Galilea Montijo Weighs: The “Hoy” Host Revealed It Live

The curves of apathy fall in love

The Galilea Montijo apathy has been enshrined as one of the most prominent figures of the Latin show, for her charisma, excellent sense of fashion and beauty.

In this incipient 2020, the driver of “Today” decided to strengthen her healthy lifestyle and do everything necessary to maintain her ideal weight. She is so sure of herself that she revealed what the scale marks live.

Yes, the 1.70 meters (5.5 feet) it measures and its winding curves weigh 67.9 kilos (149.6 pounds).

In the famous morning program of Televisa, where there is a section behind the cameras by Chano Jurado, the information was revealed.

Just look at the photos of the model and actress, to understand that she takes care of herself and has privileged genes to maintain that sweeping figure.