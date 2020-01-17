Eiza González Paralyzes Traffic With Her Broken Jeans

The Mexican women let them admire their curves and let their face look completely natural

Eiza González knows how to walk on the streets of California in Beverly Hills so that everyone who passes by will turn her gaze to her curves. The young Mexican actress went shopping and was seen with a pair of ripped jeans, and a t-shirt with a knot at the waist, leaving a flat abdomen and a narrow waist.

Some say that the entry of Yalitza Aparicio into the Hollywood film industry marked a before and after in the young Mexican actress. Especially since the memes against her, highlighting all the physical changes she has experienced, had not taken her as high as her compatriot, who without changing anything about herself obtained an Oscar nomination, after having starred in “Rome”, the Alfonso Cuarón’s famous movie with Netflix.

After all this “scandal” the Mexican has maintained a low profile. Her image used to give a lot to talk about, because he used to walk without support on the streets of Europe and the United States, or with transparent leggings and in tanguita, but now this has not been repeated. On the contrary, her public appearances have been measured and her work has remained silent.