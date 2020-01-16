Renata Notni Pleases Her Fans By Showing Herself Very Sexy With Red Leggings

The protagonist of “The Dragon” has become one of the most sensual actresses

Without a doubt, the success of the series “The Dragon” has put Renata Notni on a star level, as confirmed by her number of followers on Instagram, which already exceeds two million 400 thousand.

To please them, she publishes photos in which she wears sporting attire that allows her to show her figure, and in her most recent image, you can see Renata dressed in red leggings, which make her eye color stand out even more.

Among the most recent projects of the actress is the launch of a makeup line, next to the singer Belinda, and it is expected that due to the success of the series “The Dragon”, there is one more season.