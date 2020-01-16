Danna Paola Shows Her Face And Talks About The Supposed War Of Egos She Has With Belinda

Oh God, the young singer says that this type of rivalry is left to Thalia and Paulina Rubio

Although the new generations are changing the dynamics of competitiveness that have traditionally been attributed to female stars, the truth is that the great divas of music have never been given much to establish bonds of friendship between them. There is the case of Mariah Carey, who did not bite her tongue at the time of stating that she had no idea who Jennifer Lopez was, who at that time had already become one of the best-known artists in the world when she They asked about the opinion that the Bronx diva deserved.

In the world of Latin entertainment has been attributed for years a very bad relationship to two of the Mexican with more projection in the international scene, Belinda and Danna Paola, which has returned to resurface now after the publication this Monday of a video in the one that the second appeared imitating her professional partner while singing her mythical song ‘El Baile del Sapito’ during an interview for a famous YouTube channel.

Many media have echoed a part of the conversation in which the actress of the series ‘Elite’ said that neither knew Belinda nor had greeted her never presenting her as a rebuff in full, but really what Danna wanted to say It has never coincided with her on a set of filming and, therefore, the urban legend that states that both came to the hands behind the scenes when they were girls can not be true.

“ If we are in 2020… leave that to Thalia and Paulina. That kind of rivalry has gone out of style, ”he added.

As it seems that some have only heard the excerpt from their statements that would reinforce that theory that both young people detest themselves, Danna has again insisted that she has no intention of starting a cold war with Belinda in the style that they have maintained since their teens the former companions of the Timbiriche band.

“ The rivalry was invented, there is nothing similar. We are neither Paulina nor Thalia. In this industry it is very difficult to be a good companion, it is very difficult not to put yourself as a competition or believe you better than someone, ”Danna Paola stressed in a meeting with reporters in the framework of the contest ‘The Academy’ in which he currently participates as a jury

“ She is a great singer and a great artist, like many others in this industry. There are many Mexicans, like Sofía Reyes, whom I admire a lot. ”