Carolina Miranda Poses In Bed With A Red Body

The protagonist of “Lady Steel” boasts sexy cleavage

Carolina Miranda has started the year wasting sensuality in her social networks, in which she can be seen in sexy videos with moments of humor, which have enchanted her more than 646 thousand followers on Instagram.

Among his most recent publications, two photographs have been noticed in which Carolina appears at home: one in the kitchen and another in bed, wearing a sexy red body that reveals a deep neckline.

The actress finished 2019 with great success, thanks to the acceptance that her comedy series “Claramente” had, in which she shared credits with Alejandro de la Madrid; thereafter the 29-year-old girl looks more relaxed and willing to have fun, moving away from the dramatic roles.