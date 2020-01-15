Shakira Releases “Like”, Her New Song With The Beloved Of Karol G, The Baby Anuel AA

It seems that the public is divided and still do not know if they like the new theme or not …

“I like it”is the new song with Shakira returns to the industry after the success that her album “El Dorado” represented. In this production he shares credits with Anuel AA, the fiancé of Karol G.

The beginning of the song has as an introduction to the famous “A La La Long” that Inner Circle presented with her song “Sweat (A La La Long)”. However, the theme of Shakira and Anuel AA is in Spanish and slower than the famous success of Inner Circle.

The song was released today on YouTube with “lyric video”, which has 65,000 views for the closure of this note.

Here the lyrics of Shakira’s song with Anuel AA.

A la la la long, la la la long long li long long long

A la la la long, la la la long long li long long long

Let’s clarify that it gets dark (Baby) Let’s stop stupid (Uah)

We’ve been fighting for a couple of months

And I’ve told you so many times

I try to start a conversation (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

But you don’t give me a little of your attention (Ah, ah)

You always want to do what you want (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

But you want to fix all in bed

But don’t think that, mommy

I like (Uah)

When I have you as God brought you into the

Naked world (Uah)

Where did so much evil and such wealth come from?

I like

that What you tell me, but I know they are excuses

There is no doubt

You say you love me, but I feel you use me

La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long oh-yoh

La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long (Uah, brrr)

And the problems are solved in bed

But perfect love is only seen in novels

And when I talk to another, you complain

But you alone are the one who moves me away

You don’t measure your words and hurt me (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

And if you leave me and leave it is because you want (Because you want)

It is no longer fair that you sweeten my ear (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

To that in the end you don’t meet na ‘with me

But don’t think that, mommy

I like (Uah)

When I have you as God brought you into the

Naked world (Uah)

Where did so much evil and such wealth come from?

I like

that What you tell me, but I know they are excuses

There is no doubt

You say you love me, but I feel you use me

Before you filled my house with roses

And now I only live full of your things

You scented when I was going to visit you

And now you don’t even buy the blade to shave

You took me to dinner, then to the cinema and to dance

You bought me so much that your card was going to explode

And now you pass it down the street

And here with me you forget the details

(Uah)

I never want to lose you (Baby) Do

your part, my master

We are going to talk about it for the do-oo-os

(Uah)

I never want to lose you (No, no) Do

your part, my love (Uah)

Let’s talk about it for the do-o-os

La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long (OhYO)

La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long

(Sing it)

La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long (OhYO)

La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long

This is the original Inner Circle theme where the famous A La La Long emerged.