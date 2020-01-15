Shakira Releases “Like”, Her New Song With The Beloved Of Karol G, The Baby Anuel AA

It seems that the public is divided and still do not know if they like the new theme or not …
“I like it”is the new song with Shakira returns to the industry after the success that her album “El Dorado” represented. In this production he shares credits with Anuel AA, the fiancé of Karol G.
The beginning of the song has as an introduction to the famous “A La La Long” that Inner Circle presented with her song “Sweat (A La La Long)”. However, the theme of Shakira and Anuel AA is in Spanish and slower than the famous success of Inner Circle.
The song was released today on YouTube with “lyric video”, which has 65,000 views for the closure of this note.
Here the lyrics of Shakira’s song with Anuel AA.
A la la la long, la la la long long li long long long
A la la la long, la la la long long li long long long
Let’s clarify that it gets dark (Baby) Let’s stop stupid (Uah)
We’ve been fighting for a couple of months
And I’ve told you so many times
I try to start a conversation (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
But you don’t give me a little of your attention (Ah, ah)
You always want to do what you want (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
But you want to fix all in bed
But don’t think that, mommy
When I have you as God brought you into the
Naked world (Uah)
Where did so much evil and such wealth come from?
I like
that What you tell me, but I know they are excuses
There is no doubt
You say you love me, but I feel you use me
La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long oh-yoh
La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long (Uah, brrr)
And the problems are solved in bed
But perfect love is only seen in novels
And when I talk to another, you complain
But you alone are the one who moves me away
You don’t measure your words and hurt me (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
And if you leave me and leave it is because you want (Because you want)
It is no longer fair that you sweeten my ear (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
To that in the end you don’t meet na ‘with me
But don’t think that, mommy
I like (Uah)
When I have you as God brought you into the
Naked world (Uah)
Where did so much evil and such wealth come from?
I like
that What you tell me, but I know they are excuses
There is no doubt
You say you love me, but I feel you use me
And now I only live full of your things
You scented when I was going to visit you
And now you don’t even buy the blade to shave
You took me to dinner, then to the cinema and to dance
You bought me so much that your card was going to explode
And now you pass it down the street
And here with me you forget the details
(Uah)
I never want to lose you (Baby) Do
your part, my master
We are going to talk about it for the do-oo-os
(Uah)
I never want to lose you (No, no) Do
your part, my love (Uah)
Let’s talk about it for the do-o-os
La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long (OhYO)
La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long
(Sing it)
La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long (OhYO)
La la la la long, la la la long long li long long long
This is the original Inner Circle theme where the famous A La La Long emerged.